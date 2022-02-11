Bruins Notes: Boston Lacked ‘Pushback’ In 6-0 Loss To Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

When Brad Marchand got involved in an incident with Pittsburgh Pirates goaltender Tristan Jerry and ultimately was handed a six-game suspension, the Bruins did not just lose one of their top scorers. They also lost someone whose on-ice presence and leadership is irreplaceable.

Boston learned as much Thursday night in a brutal 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“He’s a competitive guy, second and third effort,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That passion. That’s why you get asked sometimes, ‘How do you deal with?’ Well, we don’t like when he’s suspended. But we sure as hell would rather have him out there.

“That kind of passion would pull us into the fight tonight, because there wasn’t a ton of that tonight.”

The Bruins also were missing Patrice Bergeron, who is dealing with a head injury. But head coach Bruce Cassidy did not want to use the absence of the two stars as an excuse for the loss.

“There just was not enough pushback,” Cassidy said. “So how are we gonna weather it? We’re certainly gonna need a lot more pushback from guys that are expected to bring it, and some other veteran guys that might not but need to step in their absence. We were lacking both tonight in huge quantities.”

Cassidy did give credit to Charlie McAvoy, who finished the night with two penalties — including a five-minute major for fighting Tony DeAngelo — and five hits. He also drew a penalty when Martin Necas got called for cross-checking him early in the game.