Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Praises High-Level Plays From Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand to get up to speed after serving a six-game suspension as the top-line forward recorded three points in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Marchand twice gave the Bruins a one-goal lead, including what proved to be the eventual game-winner three minutes into the third, all while assisting on the insurance goal by Patrice Bergeron. Marchand, however, was left praising the teammates who made each of his goals happen.

The first of the two Marchand goals came as Charlie McAvoy finished a check and got the Bruins turning defense into offense. Erik Haula then won a battle along the boards and fed it to Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfectly-placed pass to Marchand on the odd-man rush. Marchand finished with a twine-seeking one-timer to light the lamp.

“Well, it started with (Erik) Haula, he did a great job winning a battle on the wall,” Marchand said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And when you take care of little details like that good things happen. And he made a great play to Jake and Jake made another great play. So, yeah, two good plays on that goal.”

Marchand’s second goal was made possible by an individual effort from Taylor Hall, who hustled to retrieve a puck and slid an angle-defying pass to Marchand on the opposite dot. Marchand did the rest with another one-timer.

“Yeah, he made a hell of a play there,” Marchand said of Hall. “There wasn’t a whole lot of room. I kind of looked at him as if like, there’s no way he’s gonna try to make that pass. But again, another very gifted player, made a very highly skilled play there to put us in the lead. So great play by him especially late in the shift, you know, sometimes you’re not always thinking straight, but he did a great job on that one.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said much of the same: “… But at the end of the day, nice plays by high-end players.”