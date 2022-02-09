Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Provides Blunt Assessment Of Loss To Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins nearly doubled up the Penguins in regards to shot attempts Tuesday, but were not able to get the best of Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry in an eventual 4-2 defeat at TD Garden.

Jarry finished with a season-high 43 saves on 45 shots, facing a number of strong scoring chances by the hosts, all while the Penguins scored four unanswered goals including a back-breaker of a second tally just 28 seconds after Pittsburgh first got on the board. Pittsburgh went on to score four unanswered goals.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy provided a rather blunt assessment when asked about his biggest takeaway from the loss, which came in Boston’s first game after the NHL All-Star break.

“Goaltending picks you up some nights and it can deflate you, I think we saw both in the second period and so it gets away from us a little bit,” Cassidy said after the loss while also referencing a poor decision and botched defensive play that helped Pittsburgh tie the game at 2-all. “I mean you’re not gonna play a perfect game. Their guy made more stops than our guy did and I think that ends up being, to me, the bigger story in the game.

Jeremy Swayman got the start for Boston and made 21 saves on 24 shots.

“Well they got saves, we didn’t,” Cassidy added. “That’s it. That’s my take. We had probably more chances in that (second) period. Did we make some mistakes in front of our goaltender? Yes. I don’t think we made a mistake on the second goal, I think that was kind of a bad one.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Penguins: