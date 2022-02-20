Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Breaks Scoreless Streak To End Rough Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Bruins suffered their second loss in as many games when they dropped Thursday’s contest against the New York Islanders, head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters he was hoping for secondary scoring.

Considering Boston was missing an offensive powerhouse in Brad Marchand, who had his suspension upheld, it was even more important that others step up to end the team’s recent skid. But another key factor in Boston’s suddenly lowly offense was the struggle of David Pastrnak.

The star winger entered Saturday having gone four games without a point. After a red-hot month of January, Pastrnak had been limited to four goals in February, though they were spread across the first two games of the month.

Luckily, while it wasn’t always pretty, both the secondary scoring and Pastrnak came alive to help Boston earn a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center.

First, it was a pair of unlikely heroes who found the back of the net for Boston against Ottawa, with Jake DeBrusk opening the scoring and Brandon Carlo logging what at one point was the go-ahead. Even the assists came from unlikely places: Jack Studnicka helped out DeBrusk’s goal, while Charlie Coyle and Mike Reilly were credited as the helpers on the winner.

And in the extra period, Pastrnak made up for lost time with a powerful one-timer that sent Boston to victory at 2:42 of the three-on-three frame.

After the game, Pastrnak explained what he thinks led to his recent scoring woes.