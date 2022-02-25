Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk’s Doing Everything Asked Of Him By Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Whatever the future may bring for Jake DeBrusk, he is making the most of his time with the Boston Bruins.

The 25-year-old winger notably requested a trade earlier on this season, but rather than becoming a distraction, he’s done everything that’s been asked of him and now the team is relying on him.

Boston’s lineup obviously was shaken up quite a bit as Brad Marchand served a six-game suspension and Patrice Bergeron dealt with an injury, and DeBrusk — who earned a promotion to the team’s top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — has responded by playing his best hockey of the season. He entered Thursday’s tilt with goals in two straight games for the first time this season and extended the streak by lighting the lamp two times against the Seattle Kraken — including the overtime game-winner.

DeBrusk now has four goals in the Bruins’ last three games and ahead of Thursday’s game.

“What’s asked of everyone in this locker room is to play for the logo, play for the team and give everything you got,” Bergeron said during NESN’s live postgame coverage. “I think that’s what we’re expecting out of him and that’s what we got again tonight.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had nothing but praise for DeBrusk after the thrilling win.

“When Jake’s skating I don’t think it matters what wing he’s on, to be honest, Cassidy said via NESN’s live postgame coverage. “I think there will be times it’ll play to his advantage…I thought he did a good job with both and earned his minutes. Really nice job for us, really good job. That’s what Jake can do, he can score goals.”