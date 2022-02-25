Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk’s Doing Everything Asked Of Him By Boston

Whatever the future may bring for Jake DeBrusk, he is making the most of his time with the Boston Bruins.
The 25-year-old winger notably requested a trade earlier on this season, but rather than becoming a distraction, he’s done everything that’s been asked of him and now the team is relying on him.
Boston’s lineup obviously was shaken up quite a bit as Brad Marchand served a six-game suspension and Patrice Bergeron dealt with an injury, and DeBrusk — who earned a promotion to the team’s top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — has responded by playing his best hockey of the season. He entered Thursday’s tilt with goals in two straight games for the first time this season and extended the streak by lighting the lamp two times against the Seattle Kraken — including the overtime game-winner.
DeBrusk now has four goals in the Bruins’ last three games and ahead of Thursday’s game.
“What’s asked of everyone in this locker room is to play for the logo, play for the team and give everything you got,” Bergeron said during NESN’s live postgame coverage. “I think that’s what we’re expecting out of him and that’s what we got again tonight.”
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had nothing but praise for DeBrusk after the thrilling win.
“When Jake’s skating I don’t think it matters what wing he’s on, to be honest, Cassidy said via NESN’s live postgame coverage. “I think there will be times it’ll play to his advantage…I thought he did a good job with both and earned his minutes. Really nice job for us, really good job. That’s what Jake can do, he can score goals.”
Here’s more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Kraken showdown:
— DeBrusk improved his season-high goal-scoring streak to three games after the overtime win against the Kraken.
The 25-year-old now has double-digit goals four the fourth time in his career, with 11 on the season.
— David Pastrnak also has been red-hot for the Bruins lately and extended his goal-scoring streak to three games in the win.
The right winger, like DeBrusk, has scored four goals in the Bruins’ last three games. Pastrnak now has scored 20 goals since the calendar turned over to 2022.
— With the win Thursday, Boston now has won three straight games.
The Bruins comfortably still sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 12-point lead over the fifth place Detroit Red Wings, but are six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place.
— The Bruins return to action Saturday night at SAP Center as they take on the San Jose Sharks. All of the action — including an hour of pre- and postgame coverage — can be found right here on NESN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.