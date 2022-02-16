Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman Impresses Despite Shootout Loss Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was rather blunt in calling out Jeremy Swayman last week, and ever since then the 23-year-old goaltender has put together a pair of strong starts including Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

Swayman, who made six stops in the nine-round shootout, did more than his part to keep Boston in the contest with 33 saves on 34 shots in the game. Swayman, of note, recorded a shutout during Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

Cassidy was quick to praise the young goaltender after the most recent effort.

“I think both goalies were good, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said when asked about New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin. “Swayman point-blank in front of the net, I think it was start of the second period, that’s a high-end play. Some breakaways late. … So I think both goalies, I’d put in that category, were very good tonight.”

Swayman went toe-to-toe with Shesterkin, who made 31 saves on 32 shots with seven stops in the shootout. Cassidy is hoping a clash like that will benefit Swayman’s confidence in the long run.

“Well, it’s good for him, his confidence. Shesterkin is a young guy that’s battled through now for a few years, and now he certainly looks like he’s established himself. We don’t see him that often, but I know his numbers certainly back that,” Cassidy said of the netminder, who entered with a .937 save percentage. “So, obviously, our hope is to get Sway at that level at some point, and at a consistent level. Tonight, he certainly helped himself with that.”

“… As far as stopping the puck, I think he’s doing an excellent job. And we knew that from his brief work last year, just didn’t know if (he could) do it consistently and we’re starting to see more of that.”