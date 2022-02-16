Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman Impresses Despite Shootout Loss Vs. Rangers

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was rather blunt in calling out Jeremy Swayman last week, and ever since then the 23-year-old goaltender has put together a pair of strong starts including Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.
Swayman, who made six stops in the nine-round shootout, did more than his part to keep Boston in the contest with 33 saves on 34 shots in the game. Swayman, of note, recorded a shutout during Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.
Cassidy was quick to praise the young goaltender after the most recent effort.
“I think both goalies were good, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said when asked about New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin. “Swayman point-blank in front of the net, I think it was start of the second period, that’s a high-end play. Some breakaways late. … So I think both goalies, I’d put in that category, were very good tonight.”
Swayman went toe-to-toe with Shesterkin, who made 31 saves on 32 shots with seven stops in the shootout. Cassidy is hoping a clash like that will benefit Swayman’s confidence in the long run.
“Well, it’s good for him, his confidence. Shesterkin is a young guy that’s battled through now for a few years, and now he certainly looks like he’s established himself. We don’t see him that often, but I know his numbers certainly back that,” Cassidy said of the netminder, who entered with a .937 save percentage. “So, obviously, our hope is to get Sway at that level at some point, and at a consistent level. Tonight, he certainly helped himself with that.”
“… As far as stopping the puck, I think he’s doing an excellent job. And we knew that from his brief work last year, just didn’t know if (he could) do it consistently and we’re starting to see more of that.”
Here are some other notes from Bruins-Rangers:
— Charlie Coyle, who scored one goal and tallied one of Boston’s two shootout chances, was among those praising Swayman for the effort, as well.
“I think just his kind of demeanor all the time. it’s kind of relaxing for us in a way,” Coyle said. “So having a goalie like that, he hasn’t been here long but he kind of plays like he has which is a great thing … Just knowing you have a guy like that back there gives us so much confidence to play in front of him and do our thing.”
— Cassidy explained the staff’s thinking having to go an unusual nine rounds in the shootout, especially having to do so without both the injured Patrice Bergeron and suspended Brad Marchand.
“You’re putting guys out that have scored a little bit in the league, and Goalie Bob (Essensa) has a lot better idea,” Cassidy said. “He runs that at the end of practice so might be a guy that’s been hot recently, (Trent Frederic), he’s been shooting the puck well in practice, scoring on those. … So that’s predominantly on him. Sometimes I’ll have a feel to use Charlie McAvoy every once in a while midway through because he’s good in those situations, but like I said, they were one better.”
— The absences of Bergeron and Marchand have caused some shake up of the lines and Cassidy has liked what he’s seen from the second line of Frederic-Coyle-Craig Smith. The group was responsible for Boston’s lone goal after forcing a turnover in the New York end and finishing at the net.
“Well they’ve been good. They’ve been our best line,” Cassidy said. “… So they’re a little more, let’s get it there, make the one pass, get it there and then recover some rebounds or get your second chance.
“The Coyle line has produced.”
— Coyle briefly left the game after being cut by the blade of Swayman. He went to the locker room to get stiches and returned. Coyle said the injury was nothing to worry about.
— The Bruins now have recorded three points in three games without Bergeron and Marchand. Cassidy said previously that he’s hoping Bergeron could return Thursday.
— Boston will return to action Thursday as the Bruins face the New York Islanders with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.