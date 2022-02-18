Bruins Notes: Loss Against Islanders Showcased Two Tough Trends

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins on Thursday lost their second consecutive game, dropping a 4-1 decision to the New York Islanders after taking a 1-0 lead at UBS Arena. It was the latest showing in a disappointing stretch for Boston, which has lost four of its last five games, but it also highlighted a pair of disturbing trends.

For the second straight game, the Bruins allowed a team to come from behind and steal a victory.

Boston played a dominant first period, outshooting the Islanders 13-6 and taking that 1-0 lead courtesy of Taylor Hall. The B’s were a different team in the middle frame, as New York outshot them 13-7 and got one on the board to make it a tie game.

The third period was where the Bruins hit rock bottom, taking seven shots to the Islanders’ 10 but failing to capitalize as New York tacked on three goals — including an empty-netter — to finish the visitors off.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged the collapse in speaking to reporters after the game.

“We were the better team in the first period,” Cassidy told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They’re at home, obviously got a lot of pride. What happens a lot, if the home team doesn’t have a good first period, there’s a little push in the second. We’ve addressed that, it happens to us a lot, at New York the other night. We’ve just got to be ready for it, and execute. We’ve got to be ready to execute at a level to sort of stem the pushes that they have.”

Cassidy also criticized Boston’s power-play unit, which failed to take advantage of two opportunities, including a crucial moment at 10:14 of the third period when the Bruins only trailed by one goal.