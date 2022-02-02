Bruins Notes: Second Line Resurgence Sends Boston Into Break On High Note

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins came out of their last break refreshed and rejuvenated. Now, they just need to do the same thing after this next one.

Defeating the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in their first-ever matchup on Tuesday, Boston enters the All-Star break having won 13 of its last 17 games since COVID-19 gave them an impromptu holiday vacation.

Some of that has to be credited to the Bruins showing resolve and response since the start of January, and how pairing David Pastrnak with Taylor Hall on the second line has gotten both players out of a slump.

That was the case against Seattle, with Pastrnak’s two power play goals opening scoring and then winning the game for Boston. Hall had an assist and a goal himself.

“You know how he one-times the puck and how dangerous he is from all areas of the offensive zone,” Hall said of playing with Pastrnak. “It’s about me kind of knowing where he’s going to be without having a look. And we’ve talked about it, we’ve worked on it and we’re going to continue to get better at that. So yeah, he’s an amazing player. He’s a great person. And I think if we plan a line together, we can continue to improve and help our team that way.”

Since the last break, Pastrnak has 14 goals and eight assists. Hall has put up five goals and 10 assists in the same stretch.

“We’re finding some chemistry,” Pastrnak said of Hall.