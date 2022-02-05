Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Nets Tying Goal In NHL All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The rest of the NHL is jealous they don’t have Patrice Bergeron on their team, and the Bruins captain reminded them why Saturday during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Representing Boston on the Atlantic Division’s roster while trailing a goal in the second period against the Central All-Stars, the Bruins center sniped a writer to even the score at 3-3 with 8:58 to go in the second period.

That wouldn’t be the end of the scoring in the semifinal matchup, though. By the end of the match, the Central Division made it 8-5 to end things for the Atlantic squad.

Obviously, these guys are good at finding the back of the net. That’s why you call it an All-Star game.