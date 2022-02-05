Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Nets Tying Goal In NHL All-Star Game

The rest of the NHL is jealous they don’t have Patrice Bergeron on their team, and the Bruins captain reminded them why Saturday during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
Representing Boston on the Atlantic Division’s roster while trailing a goal in the second period against the Central All-Stars, the Bruins center sniped a writer to even the score at 3-3 with 8:58 to go in the second period.
That wouldn’t be the end of the scoring in the semifinal matchup, though. By the end of the match, the Central Division made it 8-5 to end things for the Atlantic squad.
Obviously, these guys are good at finding the back of the net. That’s why you call it an All-Star game.