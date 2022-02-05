Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron NHL Putting All-Star Game Into Perspective

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron certainly could have fared better in the Accuracy shooting event at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition on Friday, but he’s putting things into perspective.

The Boston Bruins captain finished seventh overall, but it’s more about having his children with him this time around, especially his oldest son, Zack, and making sure they have memories that will last a lifetime.

“Obviously you’d like to do better than what I did at that particular point,” Bergeron told reporters after the event. “When you lose your rhythm it’s hard to get it back. I came here to enjoy myself. My kids were on the bench. It was an amazing night. I had a lot of fun. The kids loved it and enjoyed it.

“I think it’s going to be something that they’re going to remember, especially my oldest (Zack). He’s at an age where he’s going to be able to remember and hopefully have some good memories out of it. I know I will. That was a blast.”

The Bergerons will be in the stands to cheer their dad on during Saturday’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The fun begins at 3 p.m. ET.