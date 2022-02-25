Bruins Players, Coaches Answer Important Question About Iconic Logo

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a simple question and one that has been debated by scholars and experts for decades.

Does the spoked-B in the Boston Bruins logo stand for Boston … or Bruins?

OK, so maybe that’s overstating it just a tad, but if it’s a question you’ve ever thought about, you’ve already put your mind in a pretzel trying to answer. During the first stop of their West Coast road trip, the Bruins posed that question to players and coaches as they took the ice for practice.

The results surely were a mixed bag.

A quick Google search doesn’t present a great answer, but we have to give high marks to Bruins (or Boston?) winger Mike Reilly for his answer. You can’t go wrong with “both,” in this case, and his reply about “all roads leading to Boston” is actually on track.

According to SportsLogoHistory.com, citing a since-deleted post on the team’s official website, says “Each tweak and adjustment to the Bruins B-spoke is made for legibility, modernization, and enhancement of a historic team and an icon of Boston.” The spokes, they write, are a reference to Boston as “the Hub.”