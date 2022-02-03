Bruins Post Great Patrice Bergeron Photos From Each All-Star Appearance

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is heading to his third NHL All-Star Game, and the Boston Bruins found a fun way to honor their captain.

Bergeron was selected to represent the B’s in Las Vegas. It will be the captain’s first All-Star Game since 2016. He boarded the plane to the West Coast on Wednesday with his family, and the Bruins decided to take a look back on other trips he’s taken.

The first picture was from the 2004 NHL YoungStars game alongside former Bruins teammate and current NESN Bruins analyst Andrew Raycroft, while the other photos are a collection from the 2015 and 2016 All-Star Games.

Check it out:

?? 2004 | Minnesota

?? 2015 | Columbus

?? 2016 | Nashville

?? 2022 | Las Vegas — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2022

Bergeron will take part in the accuracy shooting competition during All-Star Weekend beginning Feb. 4. The All-Star Game is set for Feb. 5.