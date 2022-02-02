Bruins Report Card: Grades For Each Player As All-Star Break Arrives

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are past the midway point of their season, and now the All-Star break has arrived for them.

So, what better time than now to assess where everyone is at.

We’re handing out grades for every Bruins player who has appeared in five or more games. Only five players — Tuukka Rask, Tyler Lewington, Jack Ahcan, Jesper Froden and Steven Fogarty — have dressed for Boston this season but played in fewer than five games, making it tough to accurately grade them.

Also, note that we’re grading relative to role. Curtis Lazar, for example, won’t be graded the same way we’d grade Brad Marchand.

Patrice Bergeron, A — The captain has won 63% of his face-offs this season. If that number holds or improves, it’ll be the best win percentage of his career. He continues to do that and a bunch of other things at a high level.

Anton Blidh, B — Blidh is a great story. He’s been grinding for years, and finally proved he’s an NHL player. Tough injury luck at different turns, but in this writer’s opinion Blidh belongs in the top 12 forwards.

Brandon Carlo, C+ — Carlo has been fine, but there have been some critical mistakes in games and it took a long time for his combination with Mike Reilly to get on track. They’ve been much better recently, and that’s the way it needs to stay.