Bruins Send Love To Zdeno Chara As Ex-Boston Star Sets NHL Record

Zdeno Chara made NHL history as a member of the New York Islanders, but his impact on the Boston Bruins was clear as his former teammates and other franchise personnel sent congratulatory messages to the defenseman in a tribute video Thursday night.

Chara on Thursday set an NHL record by skating in his 1,652nd career game — the most for any NHL defenseman. The bulk of those games were spent with the Bruins, as he appeared in 1,023 games for Boston between 2006 and 2020.

Several of Chara’s former teammates appeared in the video put together by the Bruins.

Unmatched dedication, perseverance, and competitiveness.



Well done, Big Zee! Enjoy your special night. pic.twitter.com/GagP7fyDf9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2022

Patrice Bergeron opened the video with a message to the star:

“Hey, Zee, congratulations on beating the most games played by a defenseman record. That’s an amazing accomplishment. I’m so proud of you. I’m not surprised that you’re still doing this at such a high level. Your dedication, your perseverance, your competitiveness is unmatched and I’m so proud of you again. Congratulations. I hope you had a good one and you enjoy this accomplishment because it’s very special.”

Brad Marchand also made an appearance in the video: