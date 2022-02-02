Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reveals What He Wants To Work On During NHL All-Star Break

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall knows what he needs to work on heading into the second half of the NHL season, and he’s ready to bring his game to the next level.

The Bruins forward has 10 goals and 19 assists at the halfway point of the season. Hall amassed two points in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, but he knows he needs to work on a few things before games resume next week.

“Last game I’m on for two goals against. (Tuesday) I’m on for two goals against,” Hall told reporters over Zoom after the game. “So those are the things that I want to get rid of in my game and really be a reliable two-way guy for the rest of the year, earn more playing time that way, and continue to be a guy offensively that can produce in the role that I’m in.

“Defensively, not being on for goals against. Offensively, getting the puck to the middle of the ice and attacking the net more than I have. I still think that’s an area that I can get better at is taking pucks to the net instead of being so pass-first.

“After the break that’s probably my focus, how can I be more of an attacker myself and improve my game in that way.”

The Bruins have a tough stretch of games in February and certainly will need Hall to be at that next level to remain in a playoff spot and overtake the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.