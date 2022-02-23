Bruins’ West Coast Trip Perfect Opportunity To Gain Ground In Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

If there ever was a time for the Boston Bruins to gain some ground in the Atlantic Division standings, it would be now.

The Bruins are set to begin a five-game West Coast trip Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken and realistically could come away with at least four or even five wins before returning to Boston.

The trip will consist of clashes with the Kraken, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks before concluding with a tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights. Seattle currently sits in last place in the Pacific Division and San Jose is just above them.

Vegas and Los Angeles both should be good games. The Golden Knights are in second place in the Pacific Division and actually are tied with the Bruins with 62 points. Los Angeles is in fourth place with 59 points. Anaheim is just behind the Kings in fifth place with 57 points.

Boston has earned more points this season than four of the five teams they’ll face on the trip and to make matters better for the Bruins, they’re coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season after taking down the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon.

They also will have Brad Marchand return to the lineup after missing the team’s last six games due to a suspension.

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit five points ahead of the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings, but over their next five games have to face both the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild in what should both be tough games.