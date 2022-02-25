Bruins Wrap: Boston Downs Kraken In OT Thanks To Jake DeBrusk

NESN Logo Sign In

After a short two-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins have responded and now have won three straight games after taking down the Seattle Kraken on the road Thursday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 30-17-4, while Seattle dropped to 16-33-5 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It didn’t look great for the Bruins for a lot of Thursday’s contest, but they still somehow found a way to come out on top. Seattle opened the scoring on a shorthanded first period goal and seemed to have the momentum for much of the tilt — despite Boston outshooting the Kraken 39-27 — but the Bruins were too much.

Jake DeBrusk was the hero for the Bruins in his first game since being added to the the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron line, netting two of Boston’s three goals. Thursday’s game was one the Bruins should win and even though they didn’t play their cleanest game, they still pulled out the win.

That’s a good sign moving forward.

STARS OF THE GAME

— DeBrusk has been impressive for the Bruins lately, and kept things going by opening the scoring for Boston with a first period goal. He also extended his goal streak to three games in the process. He later potted the game-winner in overtime off of assists from Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy.