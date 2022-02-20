Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Pots Overtime Winner Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.
It took some extra time, but David Pastrnak logged the winning goal in overtime to send Boston past the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 28-17-4 while Ottawa dropped to 18-25-5.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Well, it took a little longer this time, but the Bruins again saw their lead collapse.
Boston entered Saturday’s game off a pair of losses at the hands of the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. In both, Boston saw a lead evaporate before dropping the contest. In Ottawa, it looked as though the team already got that monkey off its back early, since a 1-0 lead quickly became a 1-1 game in the second period. When Brandon Carlo became an unlikely hero and scored a go-ahead goal late in the frame, it seemed like everything was all set.
A late goal from Nick Holden tied the game for the Senators, and so it was off to overtime.
While the Bruins came out on top of this one in the end and played a pretty even game, these late collapses are starting to become a dangerous trend.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pastrnak chose a good time to break his scoreless streak, as he potted the overtime winner for Boston. He had not logged a point in four games.
— Carlo, who was questionable to play, ended up being the hero for Boston. The defenseman, who was cut by a skate at practice, scored at 18:54 of the second period to put the Bruins on top of Ottawa, 2-1.
It was his first goal in 20 games.
— DeBrusk also got on the board, opening the game’s scoring early in the second period. And he did so in impressive fashion, knocking the puck past Anton Forsberg in mid-air.
