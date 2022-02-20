Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Pots Overtime Winner Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

It took some extra time, but David Pastrnak logged the winning goal in overtime to send Boston past the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 28-17-4 while Ottawa dropped to 18-25-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Well, it took a little longer this time, but the Bruins again saw their lead collapse.

Boston entered Saturday’s game off a pair of losses at the hands of the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. In both, Boston saw a lead evaporate before dropping the contest. In Ottawa, it looked as though the team already got that monkey off its back early, since a 1-0 lead quickly became a 1-1 game in the second period. When Brandon Carlo became an unlikely hero and scored a go-ahead goal late in the frame, it seemed like everything was all set.

A late goal from Nick Holden tied the game for the Senators, and so it was off to overtime.