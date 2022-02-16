Bruins Wrap: Shorthanded Boston Grabs Point In Shootout Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins missed six straight penalty shots and seven in a matter of nine rounds and the New York Rangers ultimately earned a 2-1 shootout victory on the winner by K’Andre Miller on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Boston fell to 27-16-4 on the season, while New York improved to 31-13-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins clearly had their chances having went nine rounds in the shootout, but despite the loss, the shorthanded group — without the injured Patrice Bergeron and suspended Brad Marchand — secured one point against one of the better teams in hockey. It wasn’t always delightful, the Rangers controlled play throughout much of the final two regulation periods, but the result is one the Bruins will take — despite holding a 1-0 lead entering the third period.

Boston now has recorded three points in three games (1-1-1) without Bergeron and Marchand.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin had a number times where “save of the game” deemed worthy. Shesterkin stopped a breakaway bid by Taylor Hall nine minutes into the third period, came up with a last-second glove snag on David Pastrnak to force overtime and then had another ridiculous stop on Pastrnak in the extra period. Shesterkin finished with 31 saves on 32 shots in regulation before being forced out of the game by the concussion spotter with 41 seconds left in overtime. He returned for the shootout and made seven stops.

— Charlie Coyle scored the lone goal for the Bruins just three minutes into the contest. Coyle, who now has 11 goals on the season, benefitted from a New York turnover and finished a rebound on a Craig Smith initial shot. Coyle left the game after a scramble in front of the net, but later returned. He also scored one of Boston’s two shootout goals (Jake DeBrusk).