Calvin Ridley May Want ‘Fresh Start’; Could Patriots Trade For Wideout?

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank acknowledged Wednesday that star receiver Calvin Ridley could be on the move this offseason.

Though Blank hopes Ridley will stay in Atlanta, he said the wideout could desire a “fresh start” after sitting out most of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health.

“We love the young man,” Blank told Falcons team reporter Scott Bair. “He has had a great history in Atlanta. We’d love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don’t know that. I don’t know that. I don’t have information to indicate that, but we’ll see how that plays out.

“We’ve been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We’ll see, but I’m mostly concerned about him as a human being.”

If Ridley is on the trade block — as has been rumored for several weeks — and feels ready to return to football, he’ll be highly sought-after. In 2020, the 27-year-old ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,374), tied for 12th in catches (90) and tied for 10th in touchdown catches (nine), showing legitimate No. 1 receiver chops.

Over his four-year career, Ridley ranks 20th in the NFL in receiving yards per game — just ahead of Amari Cooper and Terry McLaurin — and his 28 touchdown catches are tied for 12th-most, despite the fact he only played in five games in 2021.

Ridley would be an ideal addition for a team like the New England Patriots, who lack top-tier wideout talent and showed interest in the Alabama product before the 2019 NFL Draft. The Patriots made a run at Odell Beckham Jr. during the season and should be looking to improve their receiving corps as quarterback Mac Jones enters Year 2 of his pro career.