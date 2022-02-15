Carlos Correa To Red Sox? The Case For, Against Bold Free Agency Splash

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox already have an elite shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, but sometimes an opportunity comes along that’s too good to pass up.

Is that the case with Carlos Correa?

Correa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, has spent all seven of his major league seasons with the Houston Astros, during which he’s earned two All-Star selections and solidified himself as one of baseball’s better all-around shortstops. He’ll be rewarded for both his track record and his potential this offseason, as he’s widely considered the best player available in a loaded free agency class.

Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Báez all found new homes before the MLB lockout — the first two signed with the Texas Rangers and the latter landed with the Detroit Tigers — so Correa is the unquestioned top dog remaining in the shortstop market.

Does he fit with the Red Sox, despite Bogaerts’ presence? Let’s dive in.

Info

Position: Shortstop

Age: 27 (Sept. 22, 1994)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Bats: Right

Throws: Right