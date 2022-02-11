Celtics’ Depth Chart Looks Different After Wild Trade Deadline Frenzy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics look a little different after an extremely busy trade deadline.

Boston completed three deals that saw the departure of Josh Richardson, Dennis Schröder, Romeo Langford, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando, but also the arrival of Derrick White and Daniel Theis.

With the moves the Celtics’ depth slightly changed, but not there’s plenty of wiggle room.

Depth chart prior to the trade deadline:

Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, Payton Pritchard, Broderic Thomas

Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith

Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson

Al Horford, Grant Williams

Robert Williams, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando

Depth chart after the trade deadline:

Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Broderic Thomas

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Aaron Nesmith

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford, Grant Williams

Robert Williams, Daniel Theis

This isn’t a perfect science and almost every player on the Celtics’ roster can move around and play multiple positions, but this is what the squad looks like at the moment.

There likely will be more moves by Boston because after Thursday’s deadline, it now has four open roster spots and should be active in the buyout market for shooters. One name to look out for is Sam Hauser who currently is on a two-way deal with Boston, but likely could see a promotion to the full-time roster.