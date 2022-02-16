Celtics Embarrassed 76ers With This NBA-First 3-Point Barrage

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics enjoyed a Boston three-party for the ages Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Not only did the C’s sink a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in their blowout win over the 76ers, they also became the first team to hit more threes than their opponent had field goals in an NBA game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Yes, you read that correctly.

That stat has to sting Philly as much as the game’s final scoreline: 135-87 in Boston’s favor.

The victory extended the Celtics’ season-high winning streak to nine games and moved Boston within four games of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.