Celtics’ Josh Richardson Shrugs Off Huge Night Vs. Hornets: ‘It’s Normal’

Josh Richardson went off as the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, dropping 23 points off the bench in the 113-107 victory. But the swingman didn’t think there necessarily was anything special about what went down at TD Garden.

“It’s normal,” he joked, speaking to reporters following the win.

After a laugh, Richardson explained how he was feeling throughout the night.

“When I was catching it, I was just taking my shots. I saw a couple go in, and once I see a couple go in, I’m like, ‘Alright, it’s about to be a long night for somebody.’ My teammates did a good job with just moving the ball, finding the open guy. Guys were just knocking shots down.”

Richardson hit 8-of-12 attempts from the field while going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. He was the team’s leading scorer, besting Marcus Smart’s 22 points, though six of the eight Celtics players that entered score in double-digits.

While he fell short of his season high — 27 points set Dec. 18 against the New York Knicks — the 28-year-old still had quite the performance. It was just his second game of the season scoring more than 19, as he entered Wednesday averaging 9.8 points.

The Celtics reportedly are seeking trade partners for Richardson, but his performance Wednesday made his roster spot worth it.