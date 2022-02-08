Celtics Look For Sixth Straight Win Vs. Extremely Shorthanded Nets

Everything seems to be clicking with the C's of late

by

The Boston Celtics can make it six straight wins Tuesday against a very shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team.

Brooklyn listed seven players as out ahead of its tilt with Boston at Barclays Center. The injury report included James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving, who’s ineligible to play in home games for the Nets due to his vaccination status.

The Celtics finally seem to be clicking as a team and the lack of star power on the Nets for Tuesday certainly bodes well for Boston.

We’ll see if the chemistry remains strong at 7:30 p.m. ET.

