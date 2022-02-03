Celtics Officially Unveil Entire 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are one of, if not the most successful team in NBA history.

The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season and while the entire league has taken a look back at the history, the Celtics have done the same and unveiled their 15-player 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team.

There have 491 different players to suit up for the Celtics and with all of the success over the years, it certainly must have been difficult to narrow the list all the way down to 15. The team was determined by a combination of fan vote, media and club historians but the team has been decided and officially announced.

Now the moment you’ve all been waiting for, here’s the full roster:

Guards (7): Ray Allen, Bob Cousy, Dennis Johnson, Sam Jones, Bill Sharman, John Havlicek and Jo Jo White

Frontcourt (8): Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Dave Cowens, Kevin Garnett, Tommy Heinsohn, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Bill Russell

Now that’s some impressive company.