Celtics Rumors: Latest On Potential Josh Richardson Trade At Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have had just about every player’s name on their current roster come up in trade talks. Among the most consistent is Josh Richardson.

The veteran swingman has been a useful part of Boston’s rotation but was clearly signed this past offseason with the door to potentially trade him at the deadline very much ajar.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer indicated Richardson had been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers — who are desperately seeking bench help as they massively underperform. And according to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith, the Lakers did call, but the Celtics are being selective with how they approach the situation.

“As far as Josh Richardson goes,” Smith tweeted Tuesday, “the Celtics have been getting lots of calls, but nothing has gotten close. Boston doesn’t want to move Richardson in a deal that isn’t an upgrade this season and next season. Lakers called, but conversation didn’t go very far, per a source.

It makes sense that the Celtics would drive a hard bargain with Richardson. A lack of bench scoring has been a problem for Boston this season, so it only makes sense to part with someone like Richardson if a decent bench player is coming back in return.

That seems to be the Celtics’ entire approach to this trade deadline, making it fascinating to see which direction they take things in the coming days.