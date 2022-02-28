Celtics Announce Signing Of Forward Matt Ryan To Two-Way Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics announced Monday they’ve signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.

Ryan, while perhaps not as recognizable as the Atlanta Falcons quarterback with whom he shares a name, has been solid for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League this season, averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 28 games (seven starts).

The 24-year-old, who’s listed at 6-foot-7, is capable of rippling the mesh from beyond the arc. He’s shooting 38.5% from downtown in 2021-22, a mark that includes drilling at least five 3-point field goals on eight separate occasions this season.

Ryan, a New York native who played collegiately with Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga, played in two games for Team USA at the most recent FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Terms of Ryan’s deal with the Celtics were not disclosed, per team policy. It’s unclear whether Ryan will see much, if any, action with Boston down the stretch, but he’s nevertheless an interesting addition to the pipeline given his shooting prowess.