Celtics Started Blowout Win Over Nets By Making NBA History

The Boston Celtics never gave the Brooklyn Nets a chance to win.

The C’s blew open Tuesday night’s tilt by taking a 28-2 lead. You read that correctly, and here’s proof if you don’t believe your lying eyes at first.

Tatum with a nifty move to make it 28-2 Celtics ? pic.twitter.com/zomzgi8oL5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

In doing so, the Celtics made NBA history.

“According to the TNT broadcast, it was the first time that a team has scored 28 of the first 30 points in a game since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996,” Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow wrote on the team’s website.

Boston went on to cruise to a 126-91 win over Brooklyn, with the result lifting the Celtics over the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka credits the team’s defensive mindset for their stellar performance in the first quarter.