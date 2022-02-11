Here’s What Jayson Tatum Thinks Of The Celtics’ Flurry Of Trades

NESN Logo Sign In

Now that the dust is starting to settle on the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is feeling exhilarated.

The Boston Celtics star said he’s “excited” at the roster shakeup the team underwent Thursday. The Celtics acquired Daniel Theis from the Rockets and Derrick White from the Spurs and a future NBA Draft pick from the Magic and sent P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol to Orlando, Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a draft pick to the Spurs and Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston all at the NBA trade deadline. Tatum felt contrasting emotions over the flurry of deals.

“You hate to see teammates go now that you?ve gotten close with them and built a relationship, but you?re excited to see new teammates come in,” he said at a press conference, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Tatum is particularly excited to reunite with Theis, who was his Celtics teammate between 2018 and 2021.

“I’m very happy to have Theis back,” Tatum said, per Weiss. “I think when people leave the Celtics, the door is always open for them.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he’s unsure when Theis and White will debut for the Celtics, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. Chances are neither will play Friday at TD Garden when the Celtics host the Denver Nuggets.