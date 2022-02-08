Chad Johnson Has Problem With Cris Collinsworth’s Aggressive Ja’Marr Chase Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Ja’Marr Chase is an absolute stud, but some people might be getting carried away with their takes about the young receiver.

Cris Collinsworth, who will be part of the Super Bowl LVI broadcast team and is one of the more productive receivers in Bengals history, made headlines Monday with a comment about Chase. “Ja’Marr Chase is already the best receiver I’ve seen play with a Bengals uniform on,” he said, via Pro Football Focus.

Well, that comment didn’t sit well with Chad Johnson, whom some consider the best wideout in Bengals history. Others identify A.J. Green as the player who should hold that distinction.

Check out this tweet from Johnson.

We also got this amusing exchange out of the whole ordeal:

Imagine how your parents feel about how you turned out when twitter trolling is your ceiling, bum. https://t.co/6Q3lOXZyDF — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 8, 2022

Chase caught 81 balls for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season — arguably the best rookie receiver campaign in NFL history. Johnson sits atop Cincy’s all-time receivers list in catches (751) yards (10,783) and touchdowns (66). However, despite playing in 24 fewer games with the Bengals, Green, who played for the Arizona Cardinals last season, ranks right behind Johnson in all three categories with 649 catches, 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns.