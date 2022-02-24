Chaos Ensues At Providence Basketball Game As Roof Starts Leaking

NESN Logo Sign In

The No. 11 Providence Friars took on Xavier in men’s college basketball action Wednesday night and things got crazy.

Providence took down Xavier in what may go down as the best college basketball game of the season in a triple-overtime thriller Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 99-92.

Before all of the wild action down the stretch and multiple overtimes even happened, the game had to be paused late in the second half due to water leaking down from the ceiling.

"The roof is leaking. … [Providence Athletic Director Bob Driscoll] believes there is standing water in the roof, hence why it's leaking. They're putting in fans on the roof to try to dry it out."



?@SherreeBurruss reports on the stoppage in play at The Dunk @PCAthletics pic.twitter.com/UGEFDwu53m — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 24, 2022

Social media users tossed on their tin foil hats afterward and thought the leak came at a convenient time for the Friars.

Providence did that on purpose I think. It was all planned can?t ruin their luck — Xavier_coverage (@XavierCoverage) February 24, 2022

Play resumes. If you thought the Patriots-Gillette Stadium home field conspiracy theories were something, just you wait for what's coming if Providence wins this game. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) February 24, 2022

Give the Dunkin Donuts Center plumber a raise. He bailed Providence out here — Tim (@TimFromUConn) February 24, 2022

Providence always gets bailed out by something — danny miller (@dannymiller5_) February 24, 2022

Well, the stoppage certainly didn’t hurt the Friars as they fought off all of Xavier’s punches down the stretch to hold on to their second straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.