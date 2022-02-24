Chaos Ensues At Providence Basketball Game As Roof Starts Leaking

The game had to be delayed with 2:43 left in regulation

by

The No. 11 Providence Friars took on Xavier in men’s college basketball action Wednesday night and things got crazy.

Providence took down Xavier in what may go down as the best college basketball game of the season in a triple-overtime thriller Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 99-92.

Before all of the wild action down the stretch and multiple overtimes even happened, the game had to be paused late in the second half due to water leaking down from the ceiling.

Social media users tossed on their tin foil hats afterward and thought the leak came at a convenient time for the Friars.

Well, the stoppage certainly didn’t hurt the Friars as they fought off all of Xavier’s punches down the stretch to hold on to their second straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.

More Basketball:

This Team Would Be Celtics’ Best First-Round Playoff Matchup
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Odds: It Seems Some Have Taken Notice Of 49ers’ Speculation
Free agent defensive end Chandler Jones
Next Article

Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Makes Free Agency Case For Himself On Twitter

Picked For You

Related