Chaos Ensues At Providence Basketball Game As Roof Starts Leaking

The No. 11 Providence Friars took on Xavier in men’s college basketball action Wednesday night and things got crazy.
Providence took down Xavier in what may go down as the best college basketball game of the season in a triple-overtime thriller Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 99-92.
Before all of the wild action down the stretch and multiple overtimes even happened, the game had to be paused late in the second half due to water leaking down from the ceiling.
Social media users tossed on their tin foil hats afterward and thought the leak came at a convenient time for the Friars.
Well, the stoppage certainly didn’t hurt the Friars as they fought off all of Xavier’s punches down the stretch to hold on to their second straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.