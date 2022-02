NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing could get going for the Boston Bruins after the first period.

It was no easy night for the Black and Gold as the New York Islanders defeated them by a score of 4-1. Boston’s lone goal came off the stick of Taylor Hall in the first period.

Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to notch a point in the loss.

