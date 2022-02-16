Charlie Coyle Nets Nifty Rebound To Get Bruins Off To Strong Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle got Boston off to a strong start with his first-period goal against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Coyle benefitted from a New York turnover in its own end, recovered the puck and ultimately finished a rebound after an initial shot by winger Craig Smith. It gave the shorthanded Bruins a 1-0 lead over the Rangers at 3:39 of the period.

Coyle now has 22 points including 11 goals on the season.

