Charlie McAvoy is as tough as they come.

The Boston Bruins were able to take down the Seattle Kraken in their first-ever meeting Tuesday night with an impressive 3-2 win.

McAvoy took a puck off the body in front of the net in the second period but managed to keep playing after going to the bench to shake it off. He finished with 26:36 time on ice.

