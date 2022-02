NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Someone had to score, right?

For much of Monday’s Beanpot championship game between Northeastern and Boston University no one was able to find the back of the net, but sophomore forward Dylan Peterson finally was able to with just 2:48 remaining in the game to hand the Terriers their first championship since 2015.

You can check out a video of the goal below:

THE TERRIERS ARE ON TOP WITH SECONDS TO GO pic.twitter.com/WAZ37flkUb — NESN (@NESN) February 15, 2022

He’s going to remember this goal for a long, long time.