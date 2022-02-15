Check Out Sights, Sounds From Boston University’s Beanpot Win

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — For the first time since 2015, the Beanpot is headed to Commonwealth Avenue.

Boston University edged Northeastern, 1-0, at TD Garden on Monday night to snap the Huskies’ streak of three consecutive Beanpot championships. Sophomore winger Dylan Peterson was the hero for the Terriers with the game’s only goal with 2:48 left on the clock.

The win was a long time coming for the Terriers, who had reached the championship in six of the last seven tournaments. Naturally, they had seven years worth of celebrating after the final buzzer.

Peterson was named Beanpot MVP for his game-winning effort, while Northeastern netminder TJ Semptimphelter was honored with the Eberly Award as the tournament’s best goaltender.