Colin Cowherd Believes This Team ‘Feels Right’ For Jimmy Garoppolo

Could a return to the AFC be in store for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason?

It’s definitely a possibility, as Garoppolo and 49ers general manager John Lynch have all but outwardly said that the veteran quarterback won’t return to San Francisco next season. The organization clearly has high hopes for Trey Lance, and the Niners are well set up to move on from Garoppolo this offseason, whether it be through trade or outright release.

A deal probably is more likely, as San Francisco should be able to capitalize on the fairly large group of teams that could use a QB upgrade. Colin Cowherd zeroed in on one from the bunch when he tried to determine the ideal landing spot for Jimmy G.

“Pittsburgh feels right,” Cowherd said on FS1’s “The Herd,” as transcribed by FOX Sports Radio. “Pittsburgh has averaged about 9.5 wins over the last three years, and that’s with leading the NFL in sacks for five straight years, a Hall of Fame coach, always way above average receivers, and now a sensational rookie tight end. They were winning about 9.5 games a year — what does that tell you? Ben (Roethlisberger) was really bad. I think Garoppolo in Pittsburgh is a significant upgrade over Ben Roethlisberger. If you lead the NFL in sacks for half a decade, you have a Hall of Fame coach, you have really nice weapons, and I say they win about 9 games a year? Then I say, ‘do the play in the NFC West?’ No. ‘Do they play in the AFC West with all those quarterbacks?’ No. They play in the AFC North. You get Garoppolo over to the AFC, it’s good for him. I’d absolutely sign him to a two-year deal, and if I was the Niners, I’d ask for one of their corners. I don’t want a draft pick. You give me a corner and you can have Jimmy.”

Oddsmakers like Garoppolo’s chances of ending up with the Steelers, too. One sportsbook tabs Pittsburgh as the favorite to land the 30-year-old should he leave the Bay Area, as expected.