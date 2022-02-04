Colin Cowherd Has Message For Patriots Fans About Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd couldn’t help but shake his head Thursday, two days after Tom Brady announced his retirement following a remarkable 22-year NFL career.

Because while there was an outpouring of respect shown for Brady, the greatest quarterback in league history, there also was some debate as to whether he intentionally snubbed the Patriots by not mentioning New England in his retirement Instagram post — a debate that intensified when Bill Belichick waited until Wednesday to release a statement.

“I’m not going to try to validate Belichick or Brady or (Robert) Kraft — they’re all A-plus-plus-plus,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1. “And can we just come to terms with this: that Belichick and Brady really matter to each other. And in the end, they liked working together.

“You don’t go with anybody for 20 years — Shaq (O’Neal) and Kobe (Bryant) at some point didn’t like each other, so much so they broke up a dynasty. The Lakers were the best franchise, they had the best team, they had the best coach, and they drove each other so nuts they broke up. Like, that’s not getting along. If you can go 20 years with somebody, I don’t care of it’s a marriage or a football coach, you get along fine.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick needed each other…



?Can we stop worrying about who thanks who and who goes to instagram? Boston fans, get over it.? ? @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/oUc2vnLWKV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2022

A lot has been made of Brady’s 2020 departure from New England. Understandably so, seeing as the QB won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, before then adding another ring to his collection during his two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Cowherd isn’t interested in arguing who was more influential in the Patriots’ dynasty. The reality is each pulled his weight over the course of two decades.