College Hockey Notebook: Boston University Wins Electric Beanpot Final

The 2022 Beanpot has come and gone and Boston University added another trophy to its mantle.

BU snapped Northeastern’s impressive streak of three straight Beanpot titles to claim their 31st championship in school history and first since 2015.

Minnesota State remains the top team in the nation, but for the first time in weeks Quinnipiac isn’t at No. 2. The Bobcast dropped down to No. 4 after falling 3-1 to Clarkson. Michigan moved all the way up to No. 2 in this week’s national polls followed by Denver in the third spot. Minnesota rounds out the top five.

Reminisce on what was an impressive week of college hockey with us:

Who’s Playing Well?

The Terriers are champions once more after losing in four of the last five Beanpot finals. It took a full 60-minute effort to get past the Huskies, but sophomore forward Dylan Peterson’s slick finish in front of the net with 2:48 remaining in the third period of Monday’s final sent the trophy back to Agganis Arena.

Peterson took home the tournament’s most valuable player award and even in a loss, Northeastern’s T.J. Semptimphelter earned the Eberly Award, which is given to the Beanpot’s most impressive goaltender after stopping 69-of-71 shots faced.

Local Spotlight

After being unranked all season, UConn snuck into the No. 20 spot in this week’s national polls due to an impressive run that has seen them earn wins over No. 19 Providence, New Hampshire, Merrimack and Boston College.