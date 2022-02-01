Complete Schedule For NESN’s 2022 Black History Month Programming

Be sure to watch NESN on Wednesdays in February

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month ? honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth 

NESN will bring Black history to the foreground in February, particularly on Wednesday nights.

In celebration of Black History Month, NESN will air long-form content, which highlights some rich contributions the Black community has made to in sports and beyond. The midweek slate will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when NESN airs “Willie,” a documentary film that details the life and legacy of Boston Bruins legend Willie O’Ree.

At 9 p.m. the following Wednesday, Feb. 9, NESN will debut our brand-new show highlighting the journey and history of iconic musician trio, Bell Biv DeVoe, titled “Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway.”

Wednesday Feb. 16 will feature a double-header, as NESN will re-air a “My Story” episode, in which Boston native and former Celtics point guard Dana Barros shares his story, in his own words, at 9 p.m. The Connecticut Sun and WNBA superstar Jonquel Jones will follow suit at 9:30 p.m.

Lastly, NESN will air a 30-minute special compilation of features about the Negro Leagues at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Furthermore, NESN will air 28 vignettes honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African-Americans in New England sports. Stories include: O’ Ree, Earl Wilson, Muhammed Ali vs. Sonny Liston, and Mo Vaughn to name a few. They also all are hosted at NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

See the full schedule of NESN’s Black History Month long-form content below (all times ET).

Wed., Feb. 2
9 p.m. — “Willie”

Wed. Feb. 9
9 p.m. — “Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway.”

Wed. Feb. 16
9 p.m. — “My Story: Dana Barros”
9:30 p.m. — “My Story: Jonquel Jones”

Wed. Feb. 23
9 p.m. — Negro Leagues features compilation

Check the NESN/NESN+ TV schedule for the latest broadcast information. For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View more of NESN's Black History Month coverage

