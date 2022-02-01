Complete Schedule For NESN’s 2022 Black History Month Programming

NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month ? honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth

NESN will bring Black history to the foreground in February, particularly on Wednesday nights.

In celebration of Black History Month, NESN will air long-form content, which highlights some rich contributions the Black community has made to in sports and beyond. The midweek slate will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when NESN airs “Willie,” a documentary film that details the life and legacy of Boston Bruins legend Willie O’Ree.

At 9 p.m. the following Wednesday, Feb. 9, NESN will debut our brand-new show highlighting the journey and history of iconic musician trio, Bell Biv DeVoe, titled “Bell Biv DeVoe at Fenway.”

Wednesday Feb. 16 will feature a double-header, as NESN will re-air a “My Story” episode, in which Boston native and former Celtics point guard Dana Barros shares his story, in his own words, at 9 p.m. The Connecticut Sun and WNBA superstar Jonquel Jones will follow suit at 9:30 p.m.

Lastly, NESN will air a 30-minute special compilation of features about the Negro Leagues at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Furthermore, NESN will air 28 vignettes honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African-Americans in New England sports. Stories include: O’ Ree, Earl Wilson, Muhammed Ali vs. Sonny Liston, and Mo Vaughn to name a few. They also all are hosted at NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth.