Consider This Before Convincing Yourself Tom Brady Returning To Patriots

It’s hard to believe that Tom Brady actually is retired from the NFL, seemingly still near the top of his game after 22 seasons in the league.

That could be the reason why some aren’t entirely convinced, speculating he’ll come out of retirement at some point or that he’s leaving the door open for a comeback with the New England Patriots.

Perhaps he does — in the form of a one-day contract to retire in Foxboro. But don’t bet on anything long-term. He’s over the cold, and he and Gisele Bündchen are pretty deep into construction on their Miami mansion.

“You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast,” Brady said last season.

That was not far off from the time Brady and his wife purchased the estate at 26 Indian Creek for more than $17 million.

Brady and Bündchen tore down the initial five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that took up 5,700 square feet on the waterfront property. They plan to build a custom home in its place. Just like with their beloved Brookline mansion which sold in Dec. 2020, the power couple and design enthusiasts plan to have a say in the design from the ground up.

Why is this important? Sure, athletes and supermodels having a vacation home in Miami isn’t really out of the ordinary.