Could Sean McVay Retire From Coaching Already? Rams Coach Casts Doubt On Future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is nearing arguably the biggest game of his short coaching career, but was left somewhat pondering what the future could hold when asked about his potential longevity on the sideline.

McVay, 36, now is less than 24 hours away from coaching in the second Super Bowl of his career as the NFC champion Rams get set to face the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. McVay is signed under contract through the 2023 season, but cast doubt into what would be coming down the road.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said during a press conference Friday, per ESPN. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

“I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay expressing his thoughts on his future in coaching come after reports have previously speculated that networks have been (or continue to be) interested in McVay as a NFL analyst. He reportedly was offered ESPN’s job on “Monday Night Football.”

McVay, who took over as head coach in Los Angeles in 2017 at the age of 31, has led the Rams to a 61-29 record including the playoffs (55-26 regular season). He’s won three NFC West titles and two NFC championships.

