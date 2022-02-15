This Speculated Jimmy Garoppolo Trade To Commanders Can’t Be Serious, Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo almost certainly won’t be playing for the San Francisco 49ers next season, and it appears the Washington Commanders could be in the mix of teams vying for the veteran quarterback.

That alone, given Washington’s questions at the position, wouldn’t serve as a major surprise. Instead, it’s a report indicating what the Commanders may be willing to part with for Garoppolo that has served as the stunner.

Washington could “justify” sending San Francisco the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to land Garoppolo, according to a story from The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

“The executive doesn’t think Garoppolo is worth the 11th selection or any first-round choice based on skill set and injury history. Yet he argued the Commanders could justify sending the pick to San Francisco should they concede none of the incoming (rookie) passers are worthy of that selection,” Standig wrote, referencing an anonymous executive. “For a team that needs to win now, the veteran here trumps the unproven rookies.”

Garoppolo, 30, undoubtedly has had some success in the NFL. He is 33-14 as a starter with an appearance in the Super Bowl. Garoppolo is under contract for a base salary of $24 million next season, the last year on his deal.

But you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone that thinks Garoppolo is worthy of the No. 11 pick in the NFL draft.

