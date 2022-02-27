Current Celtics Team Shares This Ability With 2008 Championship Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are on a roll, with 11 wins in their last 12 games and a two-game streak coming out of the NBA All-Star break. Both of the post-break wins have come on the road, and as such contributed to an impressive statistic for the team.

Celtics announcer Sean Grande pointed out this year’s Celtics squad as a road scoring differential of 6.29. That trails just one team in franchise history — the 2008 Celtics.

Not bad company to keep, considering that squad won the NBA Finals. Per Grande, the 2008 team had an 8.02 road scoring differential.

The Celtics are 16-15 on the road, so that statistic has been padded by large wins like Thursday’s 129-106 domination of the Brooklyn Nets and a 135-87 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15.

Boston, which is 36-26 overall, has 10 road games left to play. The next one comes Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.