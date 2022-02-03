Damien Woody Has Message For Patriots Fans Upset By Tom Brady’s Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Woody believes Patriots fans need to calm down.

Countless members of the Foxboro Faithful were irked and insulted by Tom Brady’s recent retirement announcement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took up eight pages on Instagram to express appreciation and gratitude as he called it a career, but the New England organization wasn’t mentioned in the slightest.

Woody, who played with Brady for four seasons in New England, addressed those upset Patriots fans Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Listen, man. I just think that hearing all the Patriots fans, you know, moaning and crying about, ‘Oh, Tom didn’t mention us’ and all those type of things. Relax,” Woody said. “Y’all literally had a lovefest when he left for Tampa Bay. I think that Tom Brady took the time to thank the Buccaneers organization and listen, I think there’s something special that’s going to happen between Tom Brady and the Patriots in the coming days or weeks or whenever it’s going to happen. Man, did everyone get things all fired up for nothing. I mean, the guy gave you 20 years, 10 Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl championships. I mean, what more do you want? It’s mind-boggling to me.”

Patriots fans should heed Woody’s advice and settle down. If you look back to Brady’s return to Foxboro back in the fall, he made it clear that he plans to maintain a relationship with the Patriots for years to come and frequent the New England area.