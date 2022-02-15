Daniel Theis Feels ‘Happy And Grateful’ Ahead Of Second Celtics Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis wasn’t gone long enough to forget what he’s in store for.

The Boston Celtics center told reporters Tuesday returning to the team has made him “happy and grateful.” The Celtics re-acquired Theis last week in a trade with the Houston Rockets, just 11-plus months after Boston dealt him away to the Chicago Bulls.

“It felt like I never left,” Theis said, per the Celtics’ website. “All the same guys I played with are still here, with the addition of Derrick (White) and some young guys ? I’m happy and grateful to be back.”

Theis is expected to make his second Celtics debut Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center where Boston will visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared Theis will play between 15 and 20 minutes with fellow big man Robert Williams ruled out due to calf tightness.

The Celtics have been playing well lately, as evidence by their season-high eight-game winning streak, and Theis’ return is expected to boost Boston’s prospect.

Given his familiarity with his teammates, don’t be surprised if that boost comes sooner, rather than later.