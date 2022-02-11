Daniel Theis Looks Forward To ‘Coming Home’ Following Trade Back To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA career of Daniel Theis is winding back down a familiar road.

The fifth-year center told his Twitter followers “I’m coming home” Friday morning, hours after the Boston Celtics re-acquired him in a trade with the Houston Rockets. Theis spent the first three-plus years of his NBA career with the Celtics, so he already knows the organization and the city well.

“I’m coming home ??? @celtics,” Theis wrote in a tweet.

The Celtics sent centers Bruno Fernando and Enes Freedom, and guard Dennis Schröder to Houston in exchange for Theis on Thursday just before the NBA trade deadline.

Theis, 29, is averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game this season.

He averaged 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in the 236 games he played for the Celtics between 2017 and 2021.