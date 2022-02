NESN Logo Sign In

Darcy Kuemper is going to be a tough one to beat.

The Boston Bruins faces off with the Colorado Avalanche in a Presidents’ Day matinée Monday. The Avalanche have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season-long.

Kuemper has been spectacular for Colorado this season. He currently sits at 25-5-2 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

For more on the goalie’s performance this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.