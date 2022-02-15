David Krejci, Czech Republic’s Bid For Gold Ends At Beijing Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci will head home without an Olympic medal.

The Czech Republic dropped its qualification round game Tuesday, a 4-2 upset loss to Switzerland at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Switzerland advances to play in the quarterfinal game against Finland.

Krejci had his moments during the tournament, but the Czech Republic, as a whole, had a slew of scoring issues. The former Boston Bruins center had an assist in Tuesday’s loss.

Now, Krejci will return to his native Czech Republic to finish out his season with HC Olomouc. He addressed a possible return to the Bruins while in Beijing, but, as he has done since arriving in Czech Republic, wouldn’t commit one way or the other.

While the Bruins certainly could use a boost, and Krejci without a doubt would provide that, it is no guarantee he will return to the NHL for a 16th season.